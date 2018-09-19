J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade, fire at security forces

Srinagar, Sep 18: The terrorist on Tuesday evening hurled a grenade and fired at a combined camp of the CRPF and police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The attack took place near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama, said reports.

The security forces have retaliated after which the terrorists are said to have fled. There are no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

On September 16, the Indian Army carried out a successful encounter in Jammu and Kashmir following which five dreaded terrorists were killed.

There has been a steady rise in the number of youths taking up arms in the Valley since 2014 as compared to the period from 2010 to 2013 when the figures stood at 54, 23, 21 and 6 respectively.