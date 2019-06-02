J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at NC leader's house in Pulwama

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, June 02: Terrorists have reportedly hurled a grenade near the residence of National Conference (NC) leader Ghulam Mohi Ud din Mir in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

No one was injured as the grenade exploded outside the compound wall of Mir's residence.

A report in the 'Greater Kashmir' quoted a police official as saying that the incident occurred at around 5 pm.

Some months ago, terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of a National Conference leader, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, in Tral town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.