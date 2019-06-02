  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at NC leader's house in Pulwama

    By
    |

    Srinagar, June 02: Terrorists have reportedly hurled a grenade near the residence of National Conference (NC) leader Ghulam Mohi Ud din Mir in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    No one was injured as the grenade exploded outside the compound wall of Mir's residence.

    A report in the 'Greater Kashmir' quoted a police official as saying that the incident occurred at around 5 pm.

    [Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam]

    Some months ago, terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of a National Conference leader, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, in Tral town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir grenade pulwama

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 19:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue