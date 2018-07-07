J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF party in Budgam, one jawan injured

Srinagar, July 7: One jawan was injured on Saturday after the terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The attack took place in Budgam's Hyderpora area.

Yesterday, terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of former National Conferance (NC) leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat's house in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On June 29, three Army men were injured today when terrorists attacked an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 3, three grenade attacks in a day left 4 CRPF personnel injured.

On June 1, two security personnel and one civilian were reportedly injured after the terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag area. A vehicle was also reportedly damaged in the incident.

On May 25, terrorists hurled grenade at a camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

On May 7, one CRPF personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at Tahab Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The grenade was lobbed at police and CRPF personnel who were deployed at Tahab Chowk to maintain law and order.

On May 4, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama. The grenade exploded outside the police station and no one was injured in the incident.

On April 12, terrorists had lobbed a grenade at a police station in Pulwama in which two policemen were left injured. Following the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 166 percent more civilian fatalities due to militancy while there was a 42 percent rise in the number of terrorists neutralised in 2017 compared to the previous year, the Home Ministry said in April.

The annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2017-18, released in April, said that since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990, a total of 13,976 civilians and 5,123 security personnel have lost their lives till December 31, 2017. In 2017, there were 342 violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in which 80 security personnel, 40 civilians and 213 terrorists were killed.

