J&K: Terrorists gun down PDP worker in Srinagar; open fire at army patrolling party in Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 28: A 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

Mohd Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said.

Dar was fired upon by the terrorists. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

In another incident, terrorists opened fired at army patrolling party in Shopian. The incident was reported in Poterwal village of the district.

Reports of any injuries or casualties into the incident were yet not available.

A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was also gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier on Sunday.

Sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, posted with the CID in Srinagar's Sheergadi, was on his way to his home when he was targeted by terrorists.