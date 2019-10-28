Terrorists shoot dead truck driver, a day before EU delegation's visit to Kashmir

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Oct 28: Terrorists on Monday shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. Kashmir Police said that the incident took place in Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

This comes a day before a delegation of European Union MPs are set to visits the Valley.

Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, was fired upon by the militants in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said. Dutt died on the spot, he added.

A senior police official, who was nearby, rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to save two other truck drivers who were in the vicinity, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said. In the past few days, militants killed three truck drivers, a trader from Punjab and a migrant labourer in Kashmir.

Earlier today, at least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured are civilians. Hari Singh High Street Market is very close to Lal Chowk, Srinigar's central and a busy area.

Here's what happened in Sopore grenade attack earlier today:

At least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, which is around 100 km from the state capital Srinagar. Reports say that six of the 19 injured are critical and have been rushed to Srinagar.

Of the 19, six persons are said to be seriously injured and were rushed to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

Today's attack is the fifth such attack in the Valley since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was removed on August 5 and the state was bifurcated in two Union territories. The state will be formally divided on October 31.