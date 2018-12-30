J&K: Terrorists decamp with 4 rifles from Congress MLC's residence; Alert in Srinagar

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Dec 30: An alert has been sounded in Srinagar after some individuals, suspected to be terrorists, decamped with AK rifles from the residence of a Congress legislator.

The rifles were looted from MLC Muzaffar Parray from Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar, said reports.

A massive search operation has been launched in Srinagar. The local police have also filed a case.

Earlier today, an exchange of gunfire took place between suspected militants and a sentry at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours morning.

[J&K: Gun battle between Army guards, suspects in Jammu]

On December 15, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and one soldier martyred in an encounter which broke out during wee hours of Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Further, eight civilians were killed, and 50 others, wounded in a subsequent clash in the area, out of which nine are said to be critically injured.