India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

J&K: Terrorists attack police, two personnel injured

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Oct 17: Two security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday (October 17). The incident tool place in in Baramulla's Pattan area, said reports.

    Terrorists attack police (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)
    Terrorists attack police (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)

    Earlier today, three terrorists were killed and a police personnel was martyred during encounter between security forces and terrorists in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar.

    Also Read | Bloody day in J&K amidst third phase of ULB polls

    On October 16, two soldiers have been injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF camp at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

    On October 13, one terrorist was gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Babgund area. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists police

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue