J&K: Terrorists attack police, two personnel injured

Srinagar, Oct 17: Two security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday (October 17). The incident tool place in in Baramulla's Pattan area, said reports.

Earlier today, three terrorists were killed and a police personnel was martyred during encounter between security forces and terrorists in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar.

On October 16, two soldiers have been injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF camp at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 13, one terrorist was gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Babgund area. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.