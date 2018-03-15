J&K: Terrorists attack BJP leader Anwar Khan at Khanmoh area in Pulwama

A personal security officer of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was wounded after terrorists attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Khanmoh on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said. While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, Constable Bilal Ahmad received a "grazing injury on the leg", the official added.

A joint team of Army, CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the J&K police have cordoned off the site of the attack and a massive hunt has been launched to nab the terrorist.

Meanwhile, the state police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law in connection with the attack.

