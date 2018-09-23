  • search

J&K: Terrorists abduct civilian, manhunt launched to find him

    Srinagar, Sep 23: The terrorists have abducted a 45-year-old civilian from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area.

    The police have launched a manhunt to trace Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, who was abducted late on Saturday night Harwan area of Sopore town.

    The terrorists are said to have barged into the house of Mir, who works as a local labourer, and abducted him. The reason behind his abduction is not known yet.

    "Police has registered a case. Further investigation into the matter is going on," a police official said.

    The abduction came a day after bodies of three policemen were found on Friday morning. The cops were earlier abducted from Shopian.

    There has been a rise in attacks on those who join police force in Kashmir. The terrorists have even warned Kashmiris against joining the police.

    Last week, the Hizbul Mujahideen had threatened to kill every Kashmiri working for the Jammu and Kashmir police. In a video that was circulated on a chat group, the Pakistan based outfit said all Kashmiris working in the force will die, if they did not resign from their jobs in four days.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
