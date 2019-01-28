J&K: Terrorist shoots at a civilian in Pulwama

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 28: A terrorist has reportedly shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. The injured person has been rushed to a hospital.

The person has been identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani. He is a resident of Reshipora.

His condition is not known yet. Further details are awaited.

Last year in October, unidentified terrorists shot a man in Srinagar's Hyderpora area. The victim, identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, sustained grievous gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.