  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    J&K: Terrorist shoots at a civilian in Pulwama

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 28: A terrorist has reportedly shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. The injured person has been rushed to a hospital.

    Representational Image
    A terrorist has reportedly shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. The injured person has been rushed to a hospital.

    The person has been identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani. He is a resident of Reshipora.

    His condition is not known yet. Further details are awaited.

    Last year in October, unidentified terrorists shot a man in Srinagar's Hyderpora area. The victim, identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, sustained grievous gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

    Read more about:

    terrorists shoots jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 19:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue