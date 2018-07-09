  • search

J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces in Kupwara

    Srinagar, July 9: A terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Kupwara district late Sunday evening, the police said.

    The encounter had begun amid a shutdown called by the separatists to mark the second death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani who was killed along with his two associates by the security forces on this day in 2014 in Anantnag's district's Kokarnag area.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Handwara's forest area, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces.

    jammu and kashmir kupwara encounter security forces terrorist

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 8:43 [IST]
