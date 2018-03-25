J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces in encounter in Budgam

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Arizal village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

During the heavy encounter between the forces and the terrorist, a local woman was also injured.

Commenting on the matter, a J&K police official said that the forces were pressed into action on late Saturday night. After hiding for several hours, the terrorists tried to flee the spot and came out of the house and opened the heavy fire, he added.

According to the official, the area is under cordon and searches are being conducted.

Earlier on Friday night, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with the security personnel in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight broke out in Dooru area. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the militants.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day