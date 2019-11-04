J&K: Terrorist hideout busted in Sheri Kishtwar, cache of arms recovered

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

The Security forces reportedly busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar, on Sunday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

On Saturday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. He was nabbed during a cordon search operation in the outskirts of Sopore by a team of Kashmir Police and 22 Rashtriya Rifles. The arrested individual has been identified as Danish Channa and is said to be affiliated to the Lashkar outfit.

Terror activities have risen in the last two weeks or so.

On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured were civilians.

On November, terrorists set ablaze a school in Shopian.