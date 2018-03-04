J&K: Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Shopian

The Security Forces on Sunday evening gunned down one terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District. The terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by the security forces after they were fired upon by terrorists at 8 pm in Pinjoora area.

On March 1, a Lashkar militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Earlier on February 26, a security personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the injured person was identified as constable Mehrajuddin. Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, was killed in the grenade attack while he was trying to escape. He was trying to escape from the police custody dressed up as a woman. The terrorists hurled the grenade when Chopan was near the main gate of the police station.

OneIndia News

