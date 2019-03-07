J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Handwara, operation underway

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Mar 7: A gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the terrorists this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara. As per latest reports, one terrorist has been killed so far, said reports.

The encounter began in Kralgund area of Handwara on Thursday morning with a brief exchange of fire. The operation is still said to be underway. The internet has reportedly been suspended in the area.

On March 5, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area following a gunbattle between them and the security forces. Two terrorist were killed and one civilian was reportedly injured. He was caught in crossfire between the forces and the terrorists.

There have been at least five major encounters between the forces and the terrorists in Kashmir since India carried out a pre-emptive stike on JeM base in Pakistan's Balakot of February 26.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Babgund area of J&K's Handwara on March 3. The gunbattle went on for almost three days. The death toll of the security forces was five. The encounter began on Friday (March 1) morning when security forces launched a search operation in the area in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there.

Terrorists on Saturday (March 2) evening launched an attack on a camp of the 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) in Nagbal in Shopian district. Police were alerted immediately, who retaliated and fired back. The fresh encounters came amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, the subsequent anti-terror operation by India and Pakistan Air Force's attempt to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.