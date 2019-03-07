  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Handwara, operation underway

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 7: A gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the terrorists this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara. As per latest reports, one terrorist has been killed so far, said reports.

    The encounter began in Kralgund area of Handwara on Thursday morning with a brief exchange of fire. The operation is still said to be underway. The internet has reportedly been suspended in the area.

    Encounter underway in Handwara (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Encounter underway in Handwara (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    On March 5, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area following a gunbattle between them and the security forces. Two terrorist were killed and one civilian was reportedly injured. He was caught in crossfire between the forces and the terrorists.

    There have been at least five major encounters between the forces and the terrorists in Kashmir since India carried out a pre-emptive stike on JeM base in Pakistan's Balakot of February 26.

    [Escalating tension as Pakistan mobilises additional troops, weaponry]

    Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Babgund area of J&K's Handwara on March 3. The gunbattle went on for almost three days. The death toll of the security forces was five. The encounter began on Friday (March 1) morning when security forces launched a search operation in the area in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there.

    [Indian Army needs free hand to counter Pakistani e-jihad in Kashmir]

    Terrorists on Saturday (March 2) evening launched an attack on a camp of the 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) in Nagbal in Shopian district. Police were alerted immediately, who retaliated and fired back. The fresh encounters came amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, the subsequent anti-terror operation by India and Pakistan Air Force's attempt to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

    More jammu and kashmir NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists handwara

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue