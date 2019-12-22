  • search
    J&K: Terrorist associate to JeM arrested in Pulwama

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 22: A "terrorist associate" allegedly linked to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit was arrested on Sunday in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Rasiq Maqbool Sheikh, a resident of Pastoona village, was allegedly involved in providing logistic support to the active JeM terrorists operating in Tral belt of Pulwama district, a police official said.

    He said incriminating material has been recovered from his possession.

    "All the recovered incriminating material has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes," the official said.

    He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation is underway.

    Retaliatory action: Two Pakistani soldiers killed along LoC

    Meanwhile, the official said security forces destroyed a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Baramulla-Uri road in north Kashmir on Sunday.

    "A suspicious object was found on the roadside on the Baramulla-Uri highway and was subsequently destroyed by the experts of bomb disposal squad," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
