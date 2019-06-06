J&K: Territorial Army jawan shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Srinagar, June 06: A Territorial Army jawan was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

Reports said that gunmen barged inside the house of Manzoor Ahmad Beg, son of Abdul Salam Beg and opened indiscriminate fire on him. An critically injured Beg was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Beg was posted at neighbouring Shopian district and was attached with 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

The jawan, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Baig, was reportedly on leave to celebrate Eid with his family.