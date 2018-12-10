Home News India J&K: Tangmarg MLA Abbas Wani quits PDP

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Dec 10: In a major blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former MLA from Tangmarg assembly seat, Abbas Wani, quit the Mehbooba Mufti-led party.

Last week, Abid Ansari quit the party, alleging that it "failed" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP is facing a rebel of sorts with several of its members expressing disappointment with the party's leadership.

Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik had in November dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, months after BJP pulled out of the PDP led government in the state. The decision to dissolve the assembly came even as the PDP, Congress and NC were about to stake a claim to form the government. The governor had claimed that there were horse-trading attempts.