    J&K: Stones pelted at Mehbooba Mufti's cavalcade, driver injured

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 15: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's motorcade came under stone-pelting in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while she was returning from a shrine there, officials said.

    Mehbooba had gone to a shrine at Khirram in Anantnag district to pay her obeisance and was returning to Bijbehara when the incident took place, they added.

    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

    One of the spare vehicles in the former J&K chief minister's motorcade was damaged in the stone-pelting and the driver was hurt, the officials said.

    [BJP 'creating fear psychosis' and using national security as guise: Mehbooba Mufti]

    Others in the entourage, including the PDP president, escaped unhurt. Mehbooba is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the Anantnag seat, which she had won in 2014.

    The south Kashmir constituency, spread over the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian, is going to the polls in three phases from April 29 to May 6.

    PTI

