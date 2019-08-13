J&K: Srinagar to host three-day global investors summit from Oct 12

Srinagar, Aug 13: With the situation in Jammu and Kashmir slowly returning to normalcy, the government has announced that a three-day global investors summit would be held in Srinagar from October 12.

The summit will provide J-K an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential, Principal Secretary Industries Naveen Choudhary told reporters here. It will also provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions in the minds of outside trade and business community, he added.

The situation has been tense in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370.

Restrictions have been further reduced in Kashmir on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir's principal secretary Rohit Kansal said that Jammu, on the other hand, is almost entirely free of restrictions. Kansal hinted that restrictions may be lifted after Independence Day.

We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day being carried out in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conclude, there would be full relaxation, he said.

Earlier the Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Section 370 being abrogated.