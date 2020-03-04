  • search
    J&K: Cop, civilian killed in Sopore encounter; Two injured

    Kashmir, Mar 04: One Special Police Officer (SPO) and one civilian was killed by terrorists in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir on Wednesday late evening.

    Area cordoned off, search operation underway.

    According to reports, the terrorists opened fire upon the police party near Warpora police post. "In the incident an SPO Wajahat Ahmad died on the spot while as another policeman and a civilian also sustained bullet wounds and have been hospitalised."

