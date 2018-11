Srinagar, Nov 23: Six terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

2 to 3 terrorists are believed to be trapped.

The team began a cordon and search operation on the basis of a tip about the presence of terrorists in the area.