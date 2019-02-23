J&K: Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained in Srinagar

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 23: Separatist leader and JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained by police in a late night raid on Friday. He was arrested from his Maisuma residence and has been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.

Malik's detention comes ahead of crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court that is likely to take place on Monday.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.

Earlier, the government had decided to withdraw his security, among other separatist leaders and mainstream politicians, citing lack of state resources.

Also Read J&K administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

The Supreme court is scheduled to hear on February 25 the petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A, which bars outsiders from purchasing land and property in the State and also bars them from government jobs and government scholarships.