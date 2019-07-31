J&K: Separatist leader escapes unhurt in gun attack

Srinagar, July 31: Separatist leader Shakeel Bakshi escaped an attack on his life by unidentified gunmen here on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunmen entered Bakshi's residence at Bemina locality and opened fire at him. However, the assailants missed the target and Bakshi managed to escape unhurt, the officials said.

The police has taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation. Bakshi is chairman of the Islamic Students' League, a separatist organisation.

