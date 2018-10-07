  • search

J&K: Search operation underway in Shopian district

By
    Srinagar, Oct 7: With the local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir round the corner, the security forces want to absolutely sure that no untoward incident takes places in the valley. On the other hand, the terrorists are said to be keen to disrupt these polls so as to derail the democratic process in Kashmir.

    Security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in several villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said, as per a PTI report.

    Army in action in Kashmir

    Army in action in Kashmir

    Joint teams of police, CRPF and Army launched a cordon and search operation in six villages of Shopian district of south Kashmir early this morning, a police official said.

    Security forces on alert ahead of civic body polls

    Security forces on alert ahead of civic body polls

    He said the operation was launched to flush out militants from the area. The operation is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

    Forces leaving no stone unturned to ensure peace

    Forces leaving no stone unturned to ensure peace

    Shopian continues to be the epicentre of terror recruitment's. Data compiled by the agencies show that South of Kashmir continued to be most volatile. Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Awantipora posed the most problems where recruitment's were concerned.

    Security forces geared up to take on terrorists

    Security forces geared up to take on terrorists

    Ahead of the crucial local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has said that there are over 250 terrorists waiting at the various launch pads across the border to infiltrate.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
