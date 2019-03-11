J&K: Pulwama terror attack mastermind believed to be killed in Tral encounter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Mar 11: Top Jaish commander who was part of Pulwama attack conspiracy believed to be dead in an encounter in the Tral area of South Kashmir.

The encounter in Pinglish area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district lasted past midnight in which Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias 'Mohd Bhai' was among the three militants killed, the officials said.

He is amongst 3 killed in the encounter but the bodies are charred and disfigured. A DNA test is being conducted to ascertain identity.

"OpPinglish, Tral (Pulwama). Three terrorists killed. Joint operations in progress," tweeted the Indian Army's official Twitter handle.

Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias 'Mohd Bhai', one of the masterminds of Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of more than 40 jawans, is believed to be among the three terrorists killed. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.

Lesser-known JeM terrorist Khan has been identified as the brains behind the audacious terror strike in Pulwama that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead.

Security officials said that 23-year-old Khan, an electrician with a graduate degree and a resident of Pulwama, arranged the vehicle and explosives used in the terror strike.

A resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral, Khan joined the JeM sometime in 2017 as an overground worker and was later drawn into the terror outfit by Noor Mohammed Tantrey, alias 'Noor Trali', who is believed to have helped the terror group's revival in the Kashmir Valley.

Suicide attacker Adil Ahmed Dar, who blew his explosive-laden vehicle next to a bus in a CRPF convoy on February 14, had been in constant contact with Khan, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party of the forces who retaliated.

On March 7, one terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara. The terrorist was reportedly a Pakistan national and was affiliated to terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

These encounters come at a time when India has been reinstating its effort to curb the menace of terrorism. The recent Pulwama terror attack that was carried out by JeM has triggered a huge outrage among the people of the country who have been demanding stern action against terrorists and their outfits.