J&K: Pilot dead as Army chopper crash-lands in Kathua, another injured

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Jan 25: An advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, killing a pilot and injuring another, officials said.

The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

Two pilots of the helicopter were injured in the incident, he said, adding that they were rushed to a military base hospital.

A defence spokesperson confirmed the incident and said further details are awaited.

According to sources, the helicopter was on a routine operational mission and a technical snag is suspected to be the reason for the crash.

A utility helicopter, Dhruv has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and has been inducted all three defence services besides other operators. It also has an armed version.