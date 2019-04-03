  • search
    J&K: PDP worker shot at in Kulgam

    Srinagar, Apr 3: Suspected terrorists allegedly shot at PDP worker Abdul Majeed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said reports. Majeed has been rushed to the hospital. Exact details about his condition are not known yet.

    Representational Image
    On March 14, terrorists have shot at a worker of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir' Bijbehara. The NC worker was identified as one Mohammed Ismail Wani who was the Block President National Conference.

    Last year in October, a 40-year-old PDP worker, Mohd. Amin Dar, was gunned down by militants in Srinagar. Mohd. Amin Dar was a resident of Gangbugh.

    Last year several incidents of terrorists shooting dead police personnel also took place. Even on an Id day in 2018, three cops were shot dead in a single day.

    [J&K: Suspected terrorists shoot at a NC worker]

    In June 2018, senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Srinagar.

    Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
