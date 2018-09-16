J&K: Panchayat polls to be held in nine phases from Nov 17 to Dec 11

Srinagar, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday announced the dates of panchayat elections which is slated to be held in nine phases. The polling will be conducted between November 17 and December 11. The polls will elect 4,130 sarpanch, 29,719 panch and 1,145 ward commissioners.

The counting of votes will take place on the respective days of polling. The votes will be cast using ballot paper.

"Panchayat polls will be held in 9 phases. Date of polls will be Nov 17, Nov 20, Nov 24, Nov 27, Nov 29, Dec 1, Dec 4, Dec 8 and Dec 11. Counting will take place on the day of polling. Votes will be cast using ballot paper," said J&K Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra.

Earlier, it was reported that the panchayat elections may be deferred following the announcement by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) that they will boycott the elections until the Centre clears its stand on Article 35-A.