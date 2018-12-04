  • search

J&K Panchayat elections: Voting for 7th phase is underway

    Srinagar, Dec 4: Voting for the seventh phase of panchayat election is underway in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Voting is underway in 2714 polling stations across the state.

    J&K Panchayat elections: Voting for 7th phase is underway
    People queue up to vote in Reasi's Chassana area in the seventh phase of polling. Courtesy: ANI news

    J&K's chief electoral officer ShaleenKabra said that 892 polling stations have been categorised as "hypersensitive" in this phase, including 428 in Kashmir division and 464 in Jammu division. The polling time is 8 am to 2 pm, according to Greater Kashmir.

    In the seventh phase, 5575 candidates are in the fray for 341 sarpanch and 1798 panch seats, while 85 sarpanchs and 912 panchs have been elected "unopposed" in this phase.

    In the Valley, 17.7 per cent voters turned out to exercise their vote in the sth pahse of the election. In Ganderbal district, 41.5 per cent voters turned out and just 4.6 per cent came out to vote in Kulgam district.

    In a re-poll held in Kupwara district, 81.9 per cent votes were cast. In the Jammu division, 83.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded. For the entire state, the overall voter turnout was 76.2 per cent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 9:31 [IST]
