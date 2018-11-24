  • search

J&K panchayat elections: Polling for third phase underway

By
    Srinagar, Nov 24: Voting is underway for the third phase of Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Elections would take place in 10 blocks each in Kashmir and Ladakh and 19 blocks of Jammu.

    Visuals from a polling station in Kupwara's Chowkibal village. Courtesy: ANI news

    Chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra told reporters that polling will be held at 2773 polling stations including 918 in Kashmir division and 1855 in Jammu division. He said 727 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmir division and 234 in Jammu division.

    Ninety-six sarpanchs and 1,437 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase, they added. The officials said an electorate of 4,23,592 are eligible for voting for sarpanch constituencies while 2,70,668 for panch constituencies

    An estimated 71.1 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday in the second phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir which concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

    In the first phase of panchayat polls on November 17, 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across the state, with 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.5 per cent in Jammu division.

    (With PTI inputs)

