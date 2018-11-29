J&K Panchayat elections: 71.1% voter turnout recorded in 5th phase of polling

Srinagar, Nov 29: In the fifth phase for Panchayat elections, 71.1% voter turnout was recorded on Thursday. in Jammu division, 85.2% voters cast vote and 33.7% in Kashmir division.

The polling, which commenced at 8 am, conclude at 2 pm. No violence has been reported from any part of the state.

A total of 848 polling stations were categorised as hypersensitive -- 755 in Kashmir and 93 in Jammu division.

#JammuAndKashmir: 71.1% voter turnout recorded for the 5th phase of polling for Panchayat elections; 85.2% voters cast vote in Jammu division & 33.7% in Kashmir division. pic.twitter.com/cO0dXrjeRP — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

According to the State Election Commission, after withdrawal and scrutiny, 4,763 candidates are in the fray for 309 sarpanch and 1,534 panch seats in the fifth phase, while 118 sarpanches and 1,046 panches have been elected unopposed.

According to reports, security has been beefed up across the state so that the elections are conducted in a peaceful manner. Majority of the candidates have been provided with either cluster security or individually in the region.

The overall turnout for the fourth phase of panchayat body elections which concluded peacefully on November 27 was 71.3 per cent.

