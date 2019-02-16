J&K: Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in Nowshera

Srinagar, Feb 16: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire yet again in Nowshera Sector on Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The violation took place in Rajouri district's Nowshera sector around 4.00 pm today.

Earlier today, an Army Major was killed while defusing an IED in Nowshera. The IED is said to have been planted to Pakistan backed terrorists.

On February 9, one jawan was injured after the Pakistani troops indulged in ceasefire violation along the border Nowshera sector.

On February 5, Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation yet again along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region. The ceasefire violation took place around 10.30 am at Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

The year 2018 had witnessed 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border, the highest in the last 15 years.

On January 9, Pakistani troops indulged in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector which was said to be fourth in 2019. Even on January 2, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector.

On January 11, Pakistan troops had resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward areas of the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir in which an army porter was killed. Army porter, Hemraj, was critically injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district. He was provided immediate resuscitation and medical aid, but he succumbed to the gunshot wounds, an Army PRO had said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on January 16 had summoned Pakistan High Commission official to register a strong protest over the death of Army porter Hemraj in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on January 11 in Sunderbani Sector.