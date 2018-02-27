J&K: Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in Manjakote sector

Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation yet again on Tuesday in in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday evening, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Nowshera sector, Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Line of Control (LoC).

A top Army officer had on Sunday dubbed Pakistan's action in the border areas as "cowardly and unprofessional".

Pakistani troops on Thursday fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian soldiers to retaliate. The Pakistani troops had opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts in the Hajipeer area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district.

One army jawan was injured in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on February 18. The violation took place in Karmarha sector along the LoC.

It may be recalled that four Army personnel including a Captain were martyred on February 4 in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

On February 11, A woman was killed after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

On February 6, OneIndia had reported that in the past 35 days there have been 240 incidents along the Line of Control and International Border. This is a very high figure when compared to the violations that took place in 2016. In the year 2016 228 incidents were reported while in 2017 it was 860.

OneIndia News

