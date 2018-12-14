Home News India J&K: Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LOC

Jammu, Dec 14: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and targetted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) at village Bandichechian village Gulpur tehsil Havali in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to latest inputs, ceasefire was violated in Kaswa and Kerni areas. Indian Army is strongly retaliating to the violation.

This is the second ceasefire violation in two days, with the first one taking place in Gulpur sector on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Thursday during an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.