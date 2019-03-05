  • search
    J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

    Srinagar, Mar 05: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 1130 hours, on Tuesday and the Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

    The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan has witnessed a spurt after India's air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26 in a preemptive action following the terrorist group's February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    Early in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Akhnoor sector, breaking a two-day lull in cross-border skirmishes. The firing, which was started in the wee hours of Monday stopped at 6:30 am this morning. On Saturday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing and shelling at 12.30 pm along the LoC.

    Meanwhile, the bus service between Poonch and Rawalakot was suspended on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
