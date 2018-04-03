J&K: Jawan killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

One Army jawan martyred after Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector

The incident began from 0700 hours. Indian Army has retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

On Sunday, the three soldiers who died during the encounters in Kashmir belonged to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Last month, five civilians were killed and two were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote sector.

