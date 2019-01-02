J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch, India retaliates

Srinagar, Jan 2: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops are heavily retaliating.

The incident of ceasefire violation on Wednesday came barely days after Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in the Karmara area of Poonch district. The intermittent firing continued for hours on December 23.

On December 6, one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was martyred while another sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The incident was reported from Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, Jammu-Kashmir, at around 4.30 PM.