J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor, Sunderbani sectors

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Mar 19: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors at 10:45 pm by resorting to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms.

Indian Army is retaliating. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Akhnoor sector continued throughout the night till early morning today.

Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing in the early hours of the day in Sunderbani sector, resulting in the death of an Indian Army jawan. The firing, which began at about 5:30 a.m on Monday, stopped at about 7:15 am.

On Mar 18, an Army soldier was killed in cease violation by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Earlier, on Sunday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire triggering a strong response from the Indian Army. This came after Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of the state.

Pakistani Rangers also initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Chakkan da Bagh crossing point where the Line of Control trade centre is located.