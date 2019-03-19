  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor, Sunderbani sectors

    By
    |

    Jammu, Mar 19: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors at  10:45 pm by resorting to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms.

    J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor, Sunderbani

    Indian Army is retaliating. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Akhnoor sector continued throughout the night till early morning today.

    Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing in the early hours of the day in Sunderbani sector, resulting in the death of an Indian Army jawan. The firing, which began at about 5:30 a.m on Monday, stopped at about 7:15 am.

    On Mar 18, an Army soldier was killed in cease violation by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

    Earlier, on Sunday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire triggering a strong response from the Indian Army. This came after Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of the state.

     Pakistani Rangers also initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Chakkan da Bagh crossing point where the Line of Control trade centre is located.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 congress candidates ceasefire violation pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue