J&K: Pakistan army shells forward areas in Poonch for 3rd consecutive day

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 5:The Pakistan army has been violating ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district intermittently, since last 48 hours.

Indian troops retaliated, the officials said, adding that no casualty or damage was reported. There were 1,591 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan till October-end in 2018, the highest in a year so far, they added.

The areas hit twice in intermittent shelling and firing on Thursday were Gulpur and Khari Karmara in Poonch district, where some shells hit a shop, a house and a cowshed.

Pakistani troops had violated ceasefire on Tuesday and Wednesday also firing at forward areas along the LoC in Poonch.

Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire pact of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in J&K, the officials said.