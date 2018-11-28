J&K Oppn questions former Norway PM’s meetings with separatist leaders

Srinagar, Nov 28: At a time when the politics of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a churning, a visit by a former Norwegian prime minister to the state has upset the Opposition parties and they have questioned the government over the visit.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who is also a former chief minister of the state, wanted the BJP government at the Centre to explain what happened in meetings that the Norwegian leader had with separatist leader in Srinagar.

"What are the Norwegians up to in Kashmir? Would either (External Affairs Minister) @SushmaSwaraj ji or (National Security Advisor Ajit) Doval ji care to put the visit of the former Norwegian PM to both sides of the divided state in the correct context or do we have to rely on rumours & conjecture?" Abdullah tweeted.

Kjell Mangne Bondevik, who served as the premier of the Scandinavian country between 1997-2000 and 2001-05, met separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq last week. The former Nowegian prime minister's visit to the state was the first by a foreign dignitary since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister in 2014.

Omar Abdullah met Norway Ambassador to India last year in Srinagar

Last year in May, Norway's Ambassador to India Nils Ragnar Lamsvag called on Abdullah in the state capital and spoke over the Kashmir issue with him. The two discussed in details the political and economic situation in the state during their hour-long meeting, the NC said later. It was said that Abdullah briefed the Norwegian envoy about the prevailing situation in the state and the NC's stand over the same.