J&K: One terrorist killed, another arrested by security forces in Anantnag encounter

One terrorist was killed and another was arrested in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The gun-battle broke out in Dialgam area of Anantnag.

As reported by ANI, the encounter began in the early hours of Sunday and ended with one militant being eliminated and a newly-recruited militant arrested. No injury was reported to anyone in the gunfight with the terrorists.

In another incident, terrorists attacked an Army patrolling party in Ahgam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district at around 8.30 pm.

On February 10, a group of militants had attacked the Sunjwan Army camp, killing five jawans and a civilian. Three terrorists were also gunned down by the security forces.

