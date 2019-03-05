J&K: One terroirst gunned down in Tral encounter, exchange of fire still underway

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Mar 5: A gunbattle is said to be underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area between the security forces and the terrorists on Tuesday. One terrorist has been killed so far and the exchange of fire is still reportedly underway.

The encounter began around 7 am this morning. Reports say that two terrorists were holed up when the gunbattle began, and one of them has been gunned down.

There have been at least three major skirmished between the forces and the terrorists in Kashmir since India carried out a pre-emptive stike on JeM base in Pakistan's Balakot of February 26.

[J&K: Army camp attacked by terrorists in Shopian, police retaliate]

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Babgund area of J&K's Handwara on March 3. The gunbattle went on for almost three days. The death toll of the security forces was five. The encounter began on Friday (March 1) morning when security forces launched a search operation in the area in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there

Terrorists on Saturday (March 2) evening launched an attack on a camp of the 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) in Nagbal in Shopian district. Police were alerted immediately, who retaliated and fired back.

The fresh encounters came amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, the subsequent anti-terror operation by India and Pakistan Air Force's attempt to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.