    J&K: One militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 19: One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

    Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, PTI reported quoting a police official.

    Representational Image
    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

    The encounter is still underway.

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
