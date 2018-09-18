J&K: One injured as Terrorists hurl Grenade at CRPF camp in Newa

Srinagar, Sep 18: Terrorists hurled a grenade at the camp of 183 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Newa area on Tuesday morning. The grenade didn't explode, CRPF retailiated, reported ANI. One CRPF personnel sustained a bullet injury and has been admitted to hospital.

A day before a group of terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the main gate of the district police office which missed the intended target and exploded by the road, a police official said.

Four civilians were injured in the grenade blast, the official said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Abdul Ahad Panchoo. The strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir has seen a spurt in terror activities in the recent months.