  • search

J&K: One injured as Terrorists hurl Grenade at CRPF camp in Newa

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Sep 18: Terrorists hurled a grenade at the camp of 183 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Newa area on Tuesday morning. The grenade didn't explode, CRPF retailiated, reported ANI. One CRPF personnel sustained a bullet injury and has been admitted to hospital.

    J&K: One injured as Terrorists hurl Grenade at CRPF camp in Newa

    A day before a group of terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the main gate of the district police office which missed the intended target and exploded by the road, a police official said.

    Four civilians were injured in the grenade blast, the official said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

    The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Abdul Ahad Panchoo. The strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir has seen a spurt in terror activities in the recent months.

    Read more about:

    terrorists grenade crpf pulwama

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue