J&K: One CRPF constable injured in grenade attack

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Feb 01: The terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at a CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, said reports. One CRPF constable was reportedly injured.

Terrorists hurled a grenade at the D/43 battalion CRPF at Namtihal in Budgam.

Yesterday (Jan 31), terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans. Terrorists lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said.

[2 Terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama district]

On January 30, at least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajpora area of Pulwama. Both terrorists are affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).