J&K: One army, two terrorists killed during ongoing operation in Bandipora

    One army personnel and two terrorists were killed during an ongoing operation in Bandipora's Panar forest area, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Earlier on Wednesday, fresh firing erupted in the woods in the Bandipora, where a Cordoned and Search Operation (CASO) continued for the past five days against a group of terrorists hiding there, official said.

    The operation was launched at Panner village last week following a firefight between  terrorists and government forces in which two army men were reportedly injured. Since then the intermittent firing between the two sides has been going on.

    Meanwhile, Army is also conducting searches near Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, where troops were killed six infiltrators immediately after they crossed over to this side from across Line of Control.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 7:57 [IST]
